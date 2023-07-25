Defense ministry creates new bureau for advanced military assets
SEOUL, July 25 (Yonhap) -- The defense ministry on Tuesday established a new bureau for advanced military assets to better pursue government policies in creating a military based on state-of-the-art technologies.
The bureau for advanced assets will be tasked with overseeing efforts to introduce combat systems that employ both manned and unmanned assets under the Yoon Suk Yeol administration's vision of building a strong military backed by cutting-edge technologies, the ministry said.
The ministry also established a new bureau on defense innovation to improve the management of the country's Defense Innovation 4.0 initiative, which aims to make the military slimmer yet smarter based on artificial intelligence and other technologies.
In addition, the ministry created a new division on Middle East and Africa policy under the office of national defense policy to bolster defense cooperation with countries in the regions.
