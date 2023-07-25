Yoon's office refrains from commenting ahead of ruling on interior minister's impeachment
SEOUL, July 25 (Yonhap) -- The presidential office refrained from commenting Tuesday ahead of the Constitutional Court's decision on whether to endorse or reject the National Assembly's impeachment of Interior Minister Lee Sang-min over last year's deadly crowd crush in Seoul.
The court is set to announce its decision at 2 p.m., nearly six months after the opposition-controlled Assembly passed an impeachment motion against Lee to hold him accountable for the crowd crush that killed 159 people in Seoul's Itaewon neighborhood on Oct. 29.
"We will refrain from commenting before the interior minister's impeachment trial decision is out," a key presidential official told Yonhap News Agency.
Another presidential official noted, however, that Lee's suspension from office pending the trial created a large vacuum in handling issues overseen by the ministry, including the response to recent deadly downpours.
"A large gap was inevitable in areas such as disaster response, police management and government appointments," the official said.
The official also questioned whether there are clear grounds to hold Lee responsible for the deadly crowd crush under relevant laws and the Constitution.
If the court upholds the impeachment, Lee will be immediately removed from office. If it rejects the motion, Lee will be reinstated.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(URGENT) BTS member Jungkook's solo single 'Seven' tops Billboard Hot 100
-
BTS member Jungkook's solo single 'Seven' tops Billboard Hot 100
-
BTS' 'Beyond the Story' becomes 1st Korean book to top New York Times bestseller list
-
N. Korea fires ballistic missile into East Sea: JCS
-
BTS' synergy will be powerful when reunited, says member Jungkook
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires several cruise missiles into Yellow Sea: JCS
-
(URGENT) BTS member Jungkook's solo single 'Seven' tops Billboard Hot 100
-
School denies speculation about a young teacher's apparent suicide
-
BTS' 'Beyond the Story' becomes 1st Korean book to top New York Times bestseller list
-
Authorities temporarily suspend suspicious international parcels on safety concerns
-
(URGENT) BTS member Jungkook's solo single 'Seven' tops Billboard Hot 100
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires two ballistic missiles into East Sea: JCS
-
BTS member Jungkook's solo single 'Seven' tops Billboard Hot 100
-
N. Korea says 'no end' to bolstering military power ahead of key anniversary
-
(URGENT) USS Annapolis nuclear-powered submarine enters naval base on Jeju: S. Korean Navy