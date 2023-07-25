Blue Jays' Ryu Hyun-jin's return pushed to August

SEOUL, July 25 (Yonhap) -- The Toronto Blue Jays' South Korean starter Ryu Hyun-jin is not likely to return to the big league rotation this weekend as expected, with manager John Schneider planning another rehab game for the veteran left-hander coming off elbow surgery.

With the Blue Jays in Los Angeles to play the Dodgers, Schneider told reporters Monday (local time) that Ryu could pitch a simulated game before making his full return from Tommy John elbow reconstructive surgery.

Ryu, 36, went under the knife in June last year and has made four rehab starts in the minor leagues this month. Last Friday, Ryu went six innings for the Buffalo Bisons in Triple-A, allowing two runs on three hits while making 85 pitches.



This photo captured from the official Twitter page of the Buffalo Bisons shows Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Ryu Hyun-jin during a minor league rehab outing for the Bisons against the Syracuse Mets at NBT Bank Stadium in Syracuse, New York, on July 21, 2023. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Ryu traveled to Los Angeles to meet the Blue Jays for the road trip beginning Monday, leading to speculation that he could rejoin the rotation for a road game against the Los Angeles Angels later in the week.

Ryu's 30-day rehab assignment concludes on Aug. 3. The Blue Jays have an off day Thursday, and their series against the Angels will launch a stretch of 17 games in 17 days.

Ryu's return sometime during that period would give the Blue Jays much-needed reinforcement to their five-man rotation.

The South Korean is in the final year of his four-year, US$80 million contract with Toronto. He finished third in the American League Cy Young Award voting in 2020 but hasn't been able to match that level of success since, with his 2022 season cut short by an elbow injury.

jeeho@yna.co.kr

(END)