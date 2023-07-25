The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.



-----------------

Yoon's office refrains from commenting ahead of ruling on interior minister's impeachment

SEOUL -- The presidential office refrained from commenting Tuesday ahead of the Constitutional Court's decision on whether to endorse or reject the National Assembly's impeachment of Interior Minister Lee Sang-min over last year's deadly crowd crush in Seoul.

The court is set to announce its decision at 2 p.m., nearly six months after the opposition-controlled Assembly passed an impeachment motion against Lee to hold him accountable for the crowd crush that killed 159 people in Seoul's Itaewon neighborhood on Oct. 29.



-----------------

(2nd LD) S. Korea's economy grows 0.6 pct on-quarter in Q2: BOK data

SEOUL -- South Korea's economy grew at a slightly faster pace in the second quarter of this year than three months earlier despite a slump in exports, central bank data showed Tuesday.

The country's real gross domestic product (GDP) -- a key measure of economic growth -- increased 0.6 percent on-quarter in the April-June period, accelerating from a 0.3 percent expansion in the first quarter, according to an advance estimate from the Bank of Korea (BOK).



-----------------

Police detain suspect who hinted at murder rampage in Seoul

SEOUL -- A person who recently posted an online message indicating a plan to kill people in southern Seoul was put under emergency detention on Tuesday, police said.

The suspect is accused of writing in an internet community Monday afternoon, "I'll kill 20 women at Sillim Station on the 26th day (of July)."



-----------------

S. Korea, Japan set to hold working-level consultations over Fukushima water

SEOUL -- South Korea and Japan are set to hold working-level consultations Tuesday to discuss Seoul's request regarding Tokyo's plan to discharge contaminated water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant.

The director-general-level talks will be held in Japan later in the day, with the South Korean side led by Yun Hyun-soo, head of the foreign ministry's bureau for climate change, energy, environment and scientific affairs, and the Japanese side headed by Atsushi Kaifu, director-general of the Japanese foreign ministry's disarmament, non-proliferation and science department.



-----------------

N. Korea revs up festive mood ahead of Victory Day

SEOUL -- North Korea will hold a grand ceremony marking the 70th anniversary of the armistice of the Korean War, state media reported Tuesday, including celebrations that will bring its first known official foreign guests in years.

North Korea is set to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the Korean War armistice, signed July 27, 1953, this week. The North refers to the conflict as the Great Fatherland Liberation War and the day of the armistice signing as Victory Day.



-----------------

(2nd LD) N. Korea remains unresponsive to inquiries about U.S. service member in custody: state dept.

WASHINGTON -- The United States has not had any substantive response from North Korea about the safety of a U.S. service member who crossed the inter-Korean border into the reclusive state last week, a state department spokesperson said Monday.

Matthew Miller also said the North has not responded to any requests, including those from United Nations Command (UNC), to confirm the whereabouts or well-being of the U.S. soldier.



-----------------

BTS member Jungkook's solo single 'Seven' tops Billboard Hot 100

SEOUL -- BTS member Jungkook has topped the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart with his first solo single, "Seven," becoming the second South Korean soloist to lead the list following his bandmate Jimin.

Released July 14, "Seven" has sold 153,000 song downloads and CD singles combined, and drawn 21.9 million streams and 6.4 million radio airplay audience impressions, according to the Billboard chart released Monday (U.S. time).



-----------------

Seoul shares tad higher late Tues. morning

SEOUL -- South Korean stocks traded slightly higher late Tuesday morning as investors await the U.S. interest rate decision and earnings reports of major tech firms.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had added 3.80 points, or 0.14 percent, to 2,632.33 as of 11:20 a.m.

(END)