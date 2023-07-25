Kim Woo-min breaks nat'l record in men's 800m freestyle at swimming worlds
By Yoo Jee-ho
FUKUOKA, July 25 (Yonhap) -- Kim Woo-min established a new South Korean record in the men's 800-meter freestyle at the world swimming championships in Japan on Tuesday.
Kim came home in 7:47.69 in the heats for the 800m freestyle at the World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, breaking the previous mark of 7:49.93 set by Park Tae-hwan at the 2012 London Olympics.
Kim's record, however, wasn't enough to send the 21-year-old to the final. He ranked 14th out of 38 swimmers in the heats, and only the top eight advanced to the final scheduled for Wednesday.
On Sunday, Kim finished a career-best fifth in the 400m freestyle, with a personal best time of 3:43.92.
No South Korean swimmer made it past the heats at Marine Messe Fukuoka Hall A on Tuesday.
Choi Dong-yeol was eliminated in the men's 50m breaststroke heats, after finishing in 19th place with a time of 27.48 seconds. The top 16 advanced to the semifinals, and Choi ended 0.12 second behind the last qualifier, Valentin Bayer of Austria.
In the women's 200m freestyle, Hur Yeon-kyung ranked 34th in the heats in 2:01.19, as the 16 fastest swimmers moved on to the semifinals.
Moon Seung-woo finished 21st in the heats for the men's 200m butterfly in 1:57.79, missing the cut for the semifinals.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
