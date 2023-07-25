Kim Woo-min breaks nat'l record in men's 800m freestyle at swimming worlds

By Yoo Jee-ho

FUKUOKA, July 25 (Yonhap) -- Kim Woo-min established a new South Korean record in the men's 800-meter freestyle at the world swimming championships in Japan on Tuesday.

Kim came home in 7:47.69 in the heats for the 800m freestyle at the World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, breaking the previous mark of 7:49.93 set by Park Tae-hwan at the 2012 London Olympics.



Kim Woo-min of South Korea takes a start in the heats for the men's 800-meter freestyle at the World Aquatics Championships at Marine Messe Fukuoka Hall A in Fukuoka, Japan, on July 25, 2023. (Yonhap)

Kim's record, however, wasn't enough to send the 21-year-old to the final. He ranked 14th out of 38 swimmers in the heats, and only the top eight advanced to the final scheduled for Wednesday.

On Sunday, Kim finished a career-best fifth in the 400m freestyle, with a personal best time of 3:43.92.

No South Korean swimmer made it past the heats at Marine Messe Fukuoka Hall A on Tuesday.



Choi Dong-yeol of South Korea prepares to start the heats for the men's 50-meter breaststroke at the World Aquatics Championships at Marine Messe Fukuoka Hall A in Fukuoka, Japan, on July 25, 2023. (Yonhap)

Choi Dong-yeol was eliminated in the men's 50m breaststroke heats, after finishing in 19th place with a time of 27.48 seconds. The top 16 advanced to the semifinals, and Choi ended 0.12 second behind the last qualifier, Valentin Bayer of Austria.



Hur Yeon-kyung of South Korea competes in the heats for the women's 200-meter freestyle at the World Aquatics Championships at Marine Messe Fukuoka Hall A in Fukuoka, Japan, on July 25, 2023. (Yonhap)

In the women's 200m freestyle, Hur Yeon-kyung ranked 34th in the heats in 2:01.19, as the 16 fastest swimmers moved on to the semifinals.

Moon Seung-woo finished 21st in the heats for the men's 200m butterfly in 1:57.79, missing the cut for the semifinals.



Moon Seung-woo of South Korea competes in the heats for the men's 200-meter butterfly at the World Aquatics Championships at Marine Messe Fukuoka Hall A in Fukuoka, Japan, on July 25, 2023. (Yonhap)

