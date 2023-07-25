Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Kim Woo-min breaks nat'l record in men's 800m freestyle at swimming worlds

All News 13:21 July 25, 2023

By Yoo Jee-ho

FUKUOKA, July 25 (Yonhap) -- Kim Woo-min established a new South Korean record in the men's 800-meter freestyle at the world swimming championships in Japan on Tuesday.

Kim came home in 7:47.69 in the heats for the 800m freestyle at the World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, breaking the previous mark of 7:49.93 set by Park Tae-hwan at the 2012 London Olympics.

Kim Woo-min of South Korea takes a start in the heats for the men's 800-meter freestyle at the World Aquatics Championships at Marine Messe Fukuoka Hall A in Fukuoka, Japan, on July 25, 2023. (Yonhap)

Kim Woo-min of South Korea takes a start in the heats for the men's 800-meter freestyle at the World Aquatics Championships at Marine Messe Fukuoka Hall A in Fukuoka, Japan, on July 25, 2023. (Yonhap)

Kim's record, however, wasn't enough to send the 21-year-old to the final. He ranked 14th out of 38 swimmers in the heats, and only the top eight advanced to the final scheduled for Wednesday.

On Sunday, Kim finished a career-best fifth in the 400m freestyle, with a personal best time of 3:43.92.

No South Korean swimmer made it past the heats at Marine Messe Fukuoka Hall A on Tuesday.

Choi Dong-yeol of South Korea prepares to start the heats for the men's 50-meter breaststroke at the World Aquatics Championships at Marine Messe Fukuoka Hall A in Fukuoka, Japan, on July 25, 2023. (Yonhap)

Choi Dong-yeol of South Korea prepares to start the heats for the men's 50-meter breaststroke at the World Aquatics Championships at Marine Messe Fukuoka Hall A in Fukuoka, Japan, on July 25, 2023. (Yonhap)

Choi Dong-yeol was eliminated in the men's 50m breaststroke heats, after finishing in 19th place with a time of 27.48 seconds. The top 16 advanced to the semifinals, and Choi ended 0.12 second behind the last qualifier, Valentin Bayer of Austria.

Hur Yeon-kyung of South Korea competes in the heats for the women's 200-meter freestyle at the World Aquatics Championships at Marine Messe Fukuoka Hall A in Fukuoka, Japan, on July 25, 2023. (Yonhap)

Hur Yeon-kyung of South Korea competes in the heats for the women's 200-meter freestyle at the World Aquatics Championships at Marine Messe Fukuoka Hall A in Fukuoka, Japan, on July 25, 2023. (Yonhap)

In the women's 200m freestyle, Hur Yeon-kyung ranked 34th in the heats in 2:01.19, as the 16 fastest swimmers moved on to the semifinals.

Moon Seung-woo finished 21st in the heats for the men's 200m butterfly in 1:57.79, missing the cut for the semifinals.

Moon Seung-woo of South Korea competes in the heats for the men's 200-meter butterfly at the World Aquatics Championships at Marine Messe Fukuoka Hall A in Fukuoka, Japan, on July 25, 2023. (Yonhap)

Moon Seung-woo of South Korea competes in the heats for the men's 200-meter butterfly at the World Aquatics Championships at Marine Messe Fukuoka Hall A in Fukuoka, Japan, on July 25, 2023. (Yonhap)

jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#World Aquatics Championships
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!