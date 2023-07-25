S. Korea fall to Colombia to open Women's World Cup
SYDNEY, July 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korea lost to Colombia 2-0 to begin their FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia on Tuesday, unable to overcome their first-half deficit.
Catalina Usme scored a penalty in the 30th minute after defender Shim Seo-yeon had a shot go off her arm inside the box, and Linda Caicedo doubled Colombia's lead nine minutes later at Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney.
South Korea's next Group H match is against Morocco on Sunday in Adelaide, followed by Germany on Aug. 3 in Brisbane.
Ranked 25th in the world, South Korea are competing in their fourth Women's World Cup and are trying to reach the knockouts for the second time.
South Korea have yet to score in an opening World Cup match.
Casey Yujin Phair, born to a South Korean mother and an American father in the United States, came off the bench in the second half for the Taegeuk Ladies. At 16 years and 26 days, the forward became the youngest player to appear in a Women's World Cup match.
