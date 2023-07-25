(2nd LD) S. Korea fall to Colombia to open Women's World Cup

(ATTN: ADDS coach's comments in paras 7-8, 20-21)

SYDNEY, July 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korea lost to Colombia 2-0 to begin their FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia on Tuesday, unable to overcome their first-half deficit as their knockout hopes took a beating from the get-go.

Catalina Usme scored a penalty in the 30th minute after defender Shim Seo-yeon had a shot go off her arm inside the box, and Linda Caicedo doubled Colombia's lead nine minutes later at Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney.



Ji So-yun of South Korea (2nd from L) is in action against Colombia during the teams' Group H match at the FIFA Women's World Cup at Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney on July 25, 2023. (Yonhap)

South Korea's next Group H match is against 72nd-ranked Morocco on Sunday in Adelaide, followed by world No. 2 Germany on Aug. 3 in Brisbane.

Ranked 25th in the world, South Korea are competing in their fourth Women's World Cup and are trying to reach the knockouts for the second time.

South Korea have yet to score in an opening World Cup match.

Germany, world No. 2, lead Group H after routing Morocco 6-0 on Monday, followed by Colombia. There are eight groups of four, and the top two nations from each group will reach the knockout stage.

South Korea head coach Colin Bell said while he was "very disappointed" with the result, he felt his players "are capable of playing much better."

"The girls I know, they can do better so now we have to reflect on getting the right balance for the next match," Bell said. "Our decision making at times was just not decisive enough and in important moments just too slow. Obviously, we're still in the competition we still have chances to progress."

Casey Yujin Phair, born to a South Korean mother and an American father in the United States, came off the bench in the second half for the Taegeuk Ladies. At 16 years and 26 days, the forward became the youngest player to appear in a Women's World Cup match.



Catalina Usme of Colombia (L) celebrates after scoring a penalty against South Korea during the teams' Group H match at the FIFA Women's World Cup at Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney on July 25, 2023. (Yonhap)

South Korea had some promising moments early in the match, with Cho So-hyun firing a dangerous-looking shot in the third minute, and Choe Yu-ri testing goalkeeper Catalina Perez five minutes later.

Perez denied Ji So-yun on a free kick from outside the right edge of the box.

The pendulum swung in the other direction near the half-hour mark, when Shim was called for a handball violation after Manuela Vanegas' shot went off her arm.

Usme then beat goalkeeper Yoon Younggeul to the bottom left corner for the 1-0 lead.

Caicedo made it 2-0 Colombia with a curling shot from the left side of the box, with the ball going off Yoon's fingertips and into the net.

South Korea nearly cut the deficit in half during added time in the first half, when Lee Geum-min's bouncing header forced Perez to make a tough diving save.



South Korean players react to their 2-0 loss to Colombia in the teams' Group H match at the FIFA Women's World Cup at Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney on July 25, 2023. (Yonhap)

South Korea struggled against the physical Colombia in the second half. Colombia had 17 shot attempts against South Korea's five and held an edge over their Asian opponents in other offensive categories.

"We had a decent start to the match but lost our momentum after conceding the penalty," midfielder Ji So-yun said. "Then we gave up the second goal on some small mistakes, and we made things tough on ourselves. We needed to respond with a goal right away but couldn't get there."

Lee Geum-min said she felt South Korea played better than the final score indicated.

"Some of us might have been a bit nervous because this was our first match, but I think we played well overall," Lee said. "It's just disappointing that we didn't grab three points in this one. But this match is over, and we have to prepare for the next one."

Bell hinted he could shuffle his starting lineup against Morocco.

"So we learned our lesson today. On the physical side, we need to be sharper and I think again we have to review the way we set up and what we need to do for the next game," he said. "So it could also mean changes within the starting 11."



South Korea head coach Colin Bell gives instruction to his players against Colombia during the teams' Group H match at the FIFA Women's World Cup at Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney on July 25, 2023. (Yonhap)

