Nonagenarian foreign veterans recount emotional Korean War memories

SEOUL, July 25 (Yonhap) -- Seventy years after the end of the Korean War, three foreign veterans expressed their deep emotional attachment to South Korea on Tuesday, stemming from long-lost local acquaintances, battlefield memories and their pride in the "once-flat" country's rise from the ashes of the conflict.

The U.S., British and Canadian veterans in their 90s -- William Word, Colin Thackery and Edward Buckner, respectively -- were visiting Seoul under a state program commemorating their service here on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the signing of the armistice that halted the war.

Word, 91, recalled his choice to come to Asia instead of Europe -- a decision that he said he was happy with as he watched first-hand South Korea's ascent from the wartime devastation.

"If I had to do it again, I'll do it all over again. I'd come over here again," Word said in a joint press conference. "It's so different over here. The people are wonderful people."



William Word, a U.S. Korean War veteran, speaks during a press conference in Seoul on July 25, 2023. (Yonhap)

Buckner, 91, was overcome with emotions as he showed a series of photos he took while serving here in support of South Korea under the U.N. banner.

"I'm so grateful that you made it what you have," he said, fighting back tears. "It's a beautiful country."



Edward Buckner, a Canadian Korean War veteran, attends a press conference in Seoul on July 25, 2023. (Yonhap)

Both Word and Buckner underscored their still-potent memories of Korean friends who aided their wartime service here.

"He just worked really hard for his family. He just didn't give up," Word said of the then 12-year-old boy whose name he said was "Chang." "I really wondered about him and he should be in his 80s."

Buckner was hoping to find "Cho Chock Song," a man who helped keep his military tent clean.

Thackery, a 93-year-old veteran noted for his win in "Britain's Got Talent," a major British TV competition, in 2019, expressed excitement that he will sing the Korean traditional folk song "Arirang" at this week's ceremony marking the 70th anniversary of the armistice's signing.

"'Arirang' brings a lot of memories. I don't think many servicemen that served in Korea at that time don't know that song because it's very familiar to everybody," he said. "When I was asked to sing it at the banquet, I was very delighted. I hope I've got the pronunciation correct."

For Buckner, a modern-day South Korea, marked by skyscrapers and other symbols of industrialization, stood in stark contrast with the tragedy that the nation experienced seven decades ago.

"I was amazed because last time we saw (South Korea) it was flat and now, there's just hundreds and hundreds of towers of apartment blocks," he said. "I congratulate the Korean people on the success and the prosperity."

While the veterans were honored with the title of "Korean War" heroes, they attributed South Korea's rise to its people's endeavors.

"The Korean people deserve a lot. Because they were there, they were the heroes to live this thing out," he said.

Under the veterans ministry's commemoration program, some 200 people from 21 countries, which sent troops or other forms of support to Korea during the war, will be here through Saturday. Among them are 64 war veterans and their family members.



Foreign Korean War veterans -- William Word (L), Colin Thackery (R) and Edward Buckner -- pose for a photo during a press conference in Seoul on July 25, 2023. (Yonhap)

