LS Electric Q2 net income up 166 pct to 73 bln won
SEOUL, July 25 (Yonhap) -- LS Electric Co. on Tuesday reported its second-quarter net profit of 73 billion won (US$57 million), up 166 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the April-June period rose 74.5 percent on-year to 104.9 billion won. Sales increased 36.7 percent to 1.2 trillion won.
The operating profit was 14.9 percent higher than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
