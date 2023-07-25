Go to Contents Go to Navigation

LS Electric Q2 net income up 166 pct to 73 bln won

All News 14:21 July 25, 2023

SEOUL, July 25 (Yonhap) -- LS Electric Co. on Tuesday reported its second-quarter net profit of 73 billion won (US$57 million), up 166 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the April-June period rose 74.5 percent on-year to 104.9 billion won. Sales increased 36.7 percent to 1.2 trillion won.

The operating profit was 14.9 percent higher than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!