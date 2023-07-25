Record amount of drugs seized in S. Korea in H1: customs agency

SEOUL, July 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's customs agency said Tuesday it has captured a record amount of drugs in the first half of this year, enough to be used by more than 5 million people.

The amount of illegal drugs seized at borders jumped 39 percent on-year to 329 kilograms during the January-June period, according to the data compiled by the Korea Customs Service (KCS).

It is the largest ever figure for any first six months of a year, and the confiscated amount this year can be used by 5.05 million people at the same time.

But the number of smuggling attempts fell 12 percent on-year to 325 cases, as the average volume involved in a single case has grown, the agency added.

The growth in drug smuggling came as South Korea tightened its border control, coupled with the rising demand for narcotics here, the KCS said.

Of the 325 cases, 45.8 percent, or 149 cases, were carried out through international mail, followed by express cargo with 92 cases and air travelers with 81.

By type, methamphetamine accounted for 42.5 percent of the drugs seized, followed by hemp with 25.2 percent and ketamine with 7.3 percent.

The agency vowed to further intensify the crackdown on drug smuggling to protect the people.



This file photo shows a drug-sniffing dog checking a suitcase at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, on Aug. 11, 2022, during a demonstration in relation to the Korea Customs Service's campaign to prevent drug smuggling. (Yonhap)

