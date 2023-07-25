KB Financial Group Q2 net profit up 20.8 pct to 1.5 tln won
All News 15:22 July 25, 2023
SEOUL, July 25 (Yonhap) -- KB Financial Group Inc. on Tuesday reported its second-quarter net income of 1.5 trillion won (US$1.2 billion), up 20.8 percent from a year earlier.
Operating profit for the April-June period was 2.05 trillion won, up 37.4 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue fell 35.1 percent to 15.9 trillion won.
The earnings beat market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 1.35 trillion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
(URGENT) BTS member Jungkook's solo single 'Seven' tops Billboard Hot 100
-
BTS member Jungkook's solo single 'Seven' tops Billboard Hot 100
-
BTS' 'Beyond the Story' becomes 1st Korean book to top New York Times bestseller list
-
N. Korea fires ballistic missile into East Sea: JCS
-
BTS' synergy will be powerful when reunited, says member Jungkook
Most Saved
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires several cruise missiles into Yellow Sea: JCS
-
(URGENT) BTS member Jungkook's solo single 'Seven' tops Billboard Hot 100
-
School denies speculation about a young teacher's apparent suicide
-
BTS' 'Beyond the Story' becomes 1st Korean book to top New York Times bestseller list
-
Authorities temporarily suspend suspicious international parcels on safety concerns
-
(URGENT) BTS member Jungkook's solo single 'Seven' tops Billboard Hot 100
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires two ballistic missiles into East Sea: JCS
-
BTS member Jungkook's solo single 'Seven' tops Billboard Hot 100
-
(LEAD) S. Korea removes state burial record of Gen. Paik as pro-Japanese figure
-
N. Korea says 'no end' to bolstering military power ahead of key anniversary