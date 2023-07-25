Industrial Bank of Korea Q2 net income up 27.5 pct to 667.1 bln won
All News 15:30 July 25, 2023
SEOUL, July 25 (Yonhap) -- Industrial Bank of Korea on Tuesday reported its second-quarter net income of 667.1 billion won (US$522.8 million), up 27.5 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the April-June period rose 23.4 percent on-year to 848.6 billion won. Sales decreased 15.7 percent to 6.84 trillion won.
The earnings met market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 671.6 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)
