SEOUL, July 25 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of

KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.



ZINUS 23,800 DN 800

SKTelecom 44,800 DN 550

HyundaiElev 41,750 UP 550

Hanchem 204,500 DN 3,500

DWS 39,950 UP 150

SAMSUNG SDS 125,400 DN 2,100

KOREA AEROSPACE 51,700 UP 400

KUMHOTIRE 4,465 DN 45

KEPCO 19,390 DN 50

Hanon Systems 8,580 DN 130

SK 148,300 UP 100

SamsungSecu 35,400 0

KG DONGBU STL 8,380 UP 30

Handsome 20,500 DN 50

LOTTE ENERGY MATERIA LS Corp533 00 UP200

COWAY 41,400 DN 1,700

LOTTE SHOPPING 69,300 DN 400

Asiana Airlines 11,020 DN 200

HD Hyundai Infracore 14,090 UP 2,120

IBK 10,190 UP 30

DONGSUH 18,070 DN 390

SamsungEng 33,300 UP 100

SAMSUNG C&T 102,300 DN 400

PanOcean 4,680 DN 125

CheilWorldwide 16,990 DN 710

LOTTE WELLFOOD 95,000 DN 2,700

SAMSUNG CARD 28,700 DN 100

KT 29,500 DN 400

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL15720 DN1030

LOTTE TOUR 9,870 DN 130

LG Uplus 10,130 DN 140

SAMSUNG LIFE 68,700 UP 300

KT&G 82,200 UP 200

Doosan Enerbility 17,710 UP 430

Doosanfc 26,650 DN 350

LG Display 13,700 DN 110

Kangwonland 15,470 DN 420

NAVER 201,000 DN 2,000

Kakao 48,850 DN 1,000

Kogas 24,650 DN 100

