KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, July 25 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
ZINUS 23,800 DN 800
SKTelecom 44,800 DN 550
HyundaiElev 41,750 UP 550
Hanchem 204,500 DN 3,500
DWS 39,950 UP 150
SAMSUNG SDS 125,400 DN 2,100
KOREA AEROSPACE 51,700 UP 400
KUMHOTIRE 4,465 DN 45
KEPCO 19,390 DN 50
Hanon Systems 8,580 DN 130
SK 148,300 UP 100
SamsungSecu 35,400 0
KG DONGBU STL 8,380 UP 30
Handsome 20,500 DN 50
LOTTE ENERGY MATERIA LS Corp533 00 UP200
COWAY 41,400 DN 1,700
LOTTE SHOPPING 69,300 DN 400
Asiana Airlines 11,020 DN 200
HD Hyundai Infracore 14,090 UP 2,120
IBK 10,190 UP 30
DONGSUH 18,070 DN 390
SamsungEng 33,300 UP 100
SAMSUNG C&T 102,300 DN 400
PanOcean 4,680 DN 125
CheilWorldwide 16,990 DN 710
LOTTE WELLFOOD 95,000 DN 2,700
SAMSUNG CARD 28,700 DN 100
KT 29,500 DN 400
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL15720 DN1030
LOTTE TOUR 9,870 DN 130
LG Uplus 10,130 DN 140
SAMSUNG LIFE 68,700 UP 300
KT&G 82,200 UP 200
Doosan Enerbility 17,710 UP 430
Doosanfc 26,650 DN 350
LG Display 13,700 DN 110
Kangwonland 15,470 DN 420
NAVER 201,000 DN 2,000
Kakao 48,850 DN 1,000
Kogas 24,650 DN 100
