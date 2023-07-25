KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
Youngone Corp 57,700 DN 700
CSWIND 79,800 DN 200
GKL 13,310 DN 260
KOLON IND 53,800 UP 1,400
HanmiPharm 275,000 DN 3,000
SD Biosensor 11,540 UP 30
Meritz Financial 48,950 UP 1,150
BNK Financial Group 6,580 DN 10
DGB Financial Group 7,060 DN 110
emart 74,800 DN 800
Youngpoong 596,000 UP 31,000
HyundaiEng&Const 37,750 DN 50
CUCKOO HOMESYS 21,450 DN 600
Hanwha 33,400 UP 2,200
DB HiTek 58,700 0
SK hynix 113,400 DN 600
TKG Huchems 22,200 DN 250
JB Financial Group 8,370 DN 130
DAEWOONG PHARM 97,000 UP 1,200
HYUNDAIDEPTST 53,600 DN 600
KIH 48,450 DN 100
Celltrion 144,500 DN 2,900
GS 38,200 0
LIG Nex1 79,500 UP 1,000
Fila Holdings 38,700 DN 50
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 183,000 DN 1,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 38,550 UP 50
HANWHA LIFE 2,375 DN 20
AMOREPACIFIC 99,800 DN 1,800
ShinpoongPharm 14,800 DN 1,170
KumhoPetrochem 121,700 DN 600
LS 120,100 UP 27,700
HD HYUNDAI HEAVY IND USTRIES141 50 0 UP900
SamsungHvyInd 8,500 UP 20
HyundaiMipoDock 91,100 UP 1,500
Mobis 241,000 UP 1,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 133,000 UP 3,900
SKC 97,300 DN 1,700
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,850 UP 20
IS DONGSEO 35,550 UP 1,900
