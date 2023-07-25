KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
S-Oil 73,700 UP 1,200
S-1 50,300 DN 1,500
LG Innotek 279,000 0
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 146,900 DN 900
HMM 16,300 DN 1,350
HYUNDAI WIA 66,300 UP 2,200
KCC 203,500 DN 500
SKBP 81,700 DN 2,900
Boryung 7,830 DN 230
LOTTE Fine Chem 68,300 UP 1,500
HYUNDAI STEEL 34,450 UP 500
Shinsegae 187,600 DN 2,500
Nongshim 401,000 0
SGBC 46,850 UP 50
Hyosung 58,900 DN 100
LOTTE 24,950 DN 50
GCH Corp 13,540 DN 220
LotteChilsung 121,400 DN 2,300
HyundaiMtr 200,500 UP 1,300
AmoreG 25,750 DN 400
COSMOCHEM 62,100 DN 1,000
POSCO Holdings 658,000 UP 16,000
DB INSURANCE 73,600 UP 2,300
SamsungElec 70,000 DN 400
NHIS 9,640 0
GC Corp 110,000 DN 1,500
GS E&C 14,410 UP 300
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 712,000 0
KPIC 129,400 DN 2,100
GS Retail 20,750 DN 550
Ottogi 353,500 DN 8,000
YoulchonChem 37,100 DN 100
LG Energy Solution 594,000 DN 3,000
HtlShilla 69,000 DN 1,600
Hanmi Science 31,300 DN 1,000
SamsungElecMech 148,900 DN 2,000
Hanssem 44,550 DN 1,200
F&F 99,000 DN 700
HDKSOE 127,200 UP 800
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 43,050 DN 150
(MORE)
-
(URGENT) BTS member Jungkook's solo single 'Seven' tops Billboard Hot 100
-
BTS member Jungkook's solo single 'Seven' tops Billboard Hot 100
-
BTS' 'Beyond the Story' becomes 1st Korean book to top New York Times bestseller list
-
N. Korea fires ballistic missile into East Sea: JCS
-
BTS' synergy will be powerful when reunited, says member Jungkook
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires several cruise missiles into Yellow Sea: JCS
-
(URGENT) BTS member Jungkook's solo single 'Seven' tops Billboard Hot 100
-
School denies speculation about a young teacher's apparent suicide
-
BTS' 'Beyond the Story' becomes 1st Korean book to top New York Times bestseller list
-
Authorities temporarily suspend suspicious international parcels on safety concerns
-
(URGENT) BTS member Jungkook's solo single 'Seven' tops Billboard Hot 100
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires two ballistic missiles into East Sea: JCS
-
BTS member Jungkook's solo single 'Seven' tops Billboard Hot 100
-
(LEAD) S. Korea removes state burial record of Gen. Paik as pro-Japanese figure
-
N. Korea says 'no end' to bolstering military power ahead of key anniversary