S-Oil 73,700 UP 1,200

S-1 50,300 DN 1,500

LG Innotek 279,000 0

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 146,900 DN 900

HMM 16,300 DN 1,350

HYUNDAI WIA 66,300 UP 2,200

KCC 203,500 DN 500

SKBP 81,700 DN 2,900

Boryung 7,830 DN 230

LOTTE Fine Chem 68,300 UP 1,500

HYUNDAI STEEL 34,450 UP 500

Shinsegae 187,600 DN 2,500

Nongshim 401,000 0

SGBC 46,850 UP 50

Hyosung 58,900 DN 100

LOTTE 24,950 DN 50

GCH Corp 13,540 DN 220

LotteChilsung 121,400 DN 2,300

HyundaiMtr 200,500 UP 1,300

AmoreG 25,750 DN 400

COSMOCHEM 62,100 DN 1,000

POSCO Holdings 658,000 UP 16,000

DB INSURANCE 73,600 UP 2,300

SamsungElec 70,000 DN 400

NHIS 9,640 0

GC Corp 110,000 DN 1,500

GS E&C 14,410 UP 300

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 712,000 0

KPIC 129,400 DN 2,100

GS Retail 20,750 DN 550

Ottogi 353,500 DN 8,000

YoulchonChem 37,100 DN 100

LG Energy Solution 594,000 DN 3,000

HtlShilla 69,000 DN 1,600

Hanmi Science 31,300 DN 1,000

SamsungElecMech 148,900 DN 2,000

Hanssem 44,550 DN 1,200

F&F 99,000 DN 700

HDKSOE 127,200 UP 800

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 43,050 DN 150

(MORE)