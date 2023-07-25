MS IND 20,700 UP 200

OCI Holdings 117,500 UP 4,000

LS ELECTRIC 115,500 UP 23,200

KorZinc 538,000 UP 68,500

Daewoong 12,180 DN 130

TaekwangInd 597,000 DN 13,000

SSANGYONGCNE 5,040 DN 50

KAL 24,750 DN 850

LG Corp. 87,100 DN 200

POSCO FUTURE M 598,000 UP 56,000

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY369 50 UP600

KOLMAR KOREA 46,600 UP 850

PIAM 30,700 DN 2,600

HANJINKAL 42,600 DN 1,050

CHONGKUNDANG 76,300 DN 1,700

DoubleUGames 39,450 DN 700

HL MANDO 49,500 UP 650

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 735,000 DN 7,000

Doosan Bobcat 65,600 UP 5,600

Netmarble 45,750 DN 1,400

KRAFTON 171,500 DN 6,000

HD HYUNDAI 62,000 UP 2,500

ORION 115,900 DN 1,900

ILJIN HYSOLUS 25,700 DN 900

HANWHA SYSTEMS 15,340 UP 420

BGF Retail 159,700 DN 4,300

SKCHEM 63,200 DN 1,400

HDC-OP 10,320 DN 130

HYOSUNG TNC 348,000 UP 1,000

HYOSUNG ADVANCED 468,000 UP 18,500

HANILCMT 11,610 UP 60

SKBS 73,400 DN 1,500

WooriFinancialGroup 11,640 DN 30

KakaoBank 24,050 DN 750

HYBE 271,000 UP 9,000

SK ie technology 95,900 DN 4,100

DL E&C 30,950 UP 100

kakaopay 47,850 DN 1,300

K Car 12,450 DN 440

SKSQUARE 43,550 DN 400

