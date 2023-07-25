KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
MS IND 20,700 UP 200
OCI Holdings 117,500 UP 4,000
LS ELECTRIC 115,500 UP 23,200
KorZinc 538,000 UP 68,500
Daewoong 12,180 DN 130
TaekwangInd 597,000 DN 13,000
SSANGYONGCNE 5,040 DN 50
KAL 24,750 DN 850
LG Corp. 87,100 DN 200
POSCO FUTURE M 598,000 UP 56,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY369 50 UP600
KOLMAR KOREA 46,600 UP 850
PIAM 30,700 DN 2,600
HANJINKAL 42,600 DN 1,050
CHONGKUNDANG 76,300 DN 1,700
DoubleUGames 39,450 DN 700
HL MANDO 49,500 UP 650
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 735,000 DN 7,000
Doosan Bobcat 65,600 UP 5,600
Netmarble 45,750 DN 1,400
KRAFTON 171,500 DN 6,000
HD HYUNDAI 62,000 UP 2,500
ORION 115,900 DN 1,900
ILJIN HYSOLUS 25,700 DN 900
HANWHA SYSTEMS 15,340 UP 420
BGF Retail 159,700 DN 4,300
SKCHEM 63,200 DN 1,400
HDC-OP 10,320 DN 130
HYOSUNG TNC 348,000 UP 1,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 468,000 UP 18,500
HANILCMT 11,610 UP 60
SKBS 73,400 DN 1,500
WooriFinancialGroup 11,640 DN 30
KakaoBank 24,050 DN 750
HYBE 271,000 UP 9,000
SK ie technology 95,900 DN 4,100
DL E&C 30,950 UP 100
kakaopay 47,850 DN 1,300
K Car 12,450 DN 440
SKSQUARE 43,550 DN 400
(END)
(URGENT) BTS member Jungkook's solo single 'Seven' tops Billboard Hot 100
BTS' 'Beyond the Story' becomes 1st Korean book to top New York Times bestseller list
N. Korea fires ballistic missile into East Sea: JCS
BTS' synergy will be powerful when reunited, says member Jungkook
(LEAD) N. Korea fires several cruise missiles into Yellow Sea: JCS
School denies speculation about a young teacher's apparent suicide
Authorities temporarily suspend suspicious international parcels on safety concerns
(LEAD) N. Korea fires two ballistic missiles into East Sea: JCS
(LEAD) S. Korea removes state burial record of Gen. Paik as pro-Japanese figure
N. Korea says 'no end' to bolstering military power ahead of key anniversary