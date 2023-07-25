S. Korean Bond Yields on July 25, 2023
All News 16:40 July 25, 2023
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 3.551 3.548 +0.3
2-year TB 3.691 3.662 +2.9
3-year TB 3.645 3.617 +2.8
10-year TB 3.684 3.640 +4.4
2-year MSB 3.694 3.663 +3.1
3-year CB (AA-) 4.435 4.410 +2.5
91-day CD 3.750 3.750 0.0
(END)
