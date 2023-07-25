S. Korean Marine Corps to stage 1st allied drills on U.S. mainland next month
SEOUL, July 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's Marine Corps plans to send dozens of its personnel to join its first allied drills on the U.S. mainland slated to kick off next month, its officials said Tuesday, amid the armed service's efforts to expand training opportunities overseas.
Some 50 Marines will participate in a U.S. Marine Corps training program set to take place in the Marine Air Ground Task Force Training Command in Twentynine Palms, California, from Aug. 2 through Aug. 29, according to the officials.
South Korean Marines previously joined a multinational exercise in Hawaii, but next month's program would mark its first training on the mainland.
The combined training includes live-fire drills and urban combat training.
The Marine Corps has engaged in a set of overseas training events in recent years, including the ongoing Exercise Talisman Sabre biennially led by Australia and the United States.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(URGENT) BTS member Jungkook's solo single 'Seven' tops Billboard Hot 100
-
BTS member Jungkook's solo single 'Seven' tops Billboard Hot 100
-
BTS' 'Beyond the Story' becomes 1st Korean book to top New York Times bestseller list
-
(LEAD) BTS member Jungkook's solo single 'Seven' tops Billboard Hot 100
-
N. Korea fires ballistic missile into East Sea: JCS
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires several cruise missiles into Yellow Sea: JCS
-
(URGENT) BTS member Jungkook's solo single 'Seven' tops Billboard Hot 100
-
School denies speculation about a young teacher's apparent suicide
-
BTS' 'Beyond the Story' becomes 1st Korean book to top New York Times bestseller list
-
Authorities temporarily suspend suspicious international parcels on safety concerns
-
(URGENT) BTS member Jungkook's solo single 'Seven' tops Billboard Hot 100
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires two ballistic missiles into East Sea: JCS
-
BTS member Jungkook's solo single 'Seven' tops Billboard Hot 100
-
(LEAD) S. Korea removes state burial record of Gen. Paik as pro-Japanese figure
-
N. Korea invites Chinese delegation as 1st known foreign guests since pandemic