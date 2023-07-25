The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.



-----------------

S. Korea fall to Colombia to open Women's World Cup

SYDNEY -- South Korea lost to Colombia 2-0 to begin their FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia on Tuesday, unable to overcome their first-half deficit.

Catalina Usme scored a penalty in the 30th minute after defender Shim Seo-yeon had a shot go off her arm inside the box, and Linda Caicedo doubled Colombia's lead nine minutes later at Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney.



-----------------

LG unveils next-gen upgradable home appliances with new AI chipset

SEOUL -- LG Electronics Inc. on Tuesday introduced the latest upgradable home appliances, powered by a new operating system and AI chipset, in a follow-up measure to realize its vision to turn itself into a "smart life solutions provider."

The South Korean tech company said the new OS and chipset, which took it more than three years to develop, allow consumers to use their home gadgets in a smarter, more personalized manner and to add, upgrade or delete features as they see fit.



-----------------

(2nd LD) S. Korea fall to Colombia to open Women's World Cup

SYDNEY -- South Korea lost to Colombia 2-0 to begin their FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia on Tuesday, unable to overcome their first-half deficit as their knockout hopes took a beating from the get-go.

Catalina Usme scored a penalty in the 30th minute after defender Shim Seo-yeon had a shot go off her arm inside the box, and Linda Caicedo doubled Colombia's lead nine minutes later at Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney.



-----------------

Nonagenarian foreign veterans recount emotional Korean War memories

SEOUL -- Seventy years after the end of the Korean War, three foreign veterans expressed their deep emotional attachment to South Korea on Tuesday, stemming from long-lost local acquaintances, battlefield memories and their pride in the "once-flat" country's rise from the ashes of the conflict.

The U.S., British and Canadian veterans in their 90s -- William Word, Colin Thackery and Edward Buckner, respectively -- were visiting Seoul under a state program commemorating their service here on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the signing of the armistice that halted the war.



-----------------

(LEAD) POSCO International signs contract with Indonesia for oil, gas exploration

SEOUL -- POSCO International Corp. said Tuesday it signed a contract with the Indonesian government and its state oil company to search and extract oil and gas in the Southeast Asian country, as it bolsters the push for energy and resources development.

The production sharing contract (PSC) with Jakarta and state-owned PT Pertamina Hulu Energi (PHE) will give POSCO International the rights to explore the Bunga gas block off the eastern Java Island for six years, and develop and produce oil and gas in the field for 30 years, the Korean company said in a release.



-----------------

(LEAD) S. Korea, Australia to boost ties on key minerals, energy

SEOUL -- South Korea and Australia agreed Tuesday to enhance cooperation on supply chains of major industry minerals and clean energy fields, Seoul's industry ministry said.

The consensus was reached during a meeting between South Korea's Industry Minister Lee Chang-yang and Chris Bowen, Australia's climate change and energy minister, in Seoul, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.



-----------------

(LEAD) Record amount of drugs seized in S. Korea in H1: customs agency

SEOUL -- South Korea's customs agency said Tuesday it has captured a record amount of drugs in the first half of this year, enough to be used by more than 5 million people.

The amount of illegal drugs seized at borders jumped 39 percent on-year to 329 kilograms during the January-June period, according to the data compiled by the Korea Customs Service (KCS).



-----------------

(LEAD) S. Korea, Japan hold working-level consultations over Fukushima water

SEOUL -- South Korea and Japan held working-level consultations on Tuesday to discuss Seoul's request regarding Tokyo's plan to discharge contaminated water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant.

The director-general-level talks were held in Japan, with the South Korean side led by Yun Hyun-soo, head of the foreign ministry's bureau for climate change, energy, environment and scientific affairs, and the Japanese side headed by Atsushi Kaifu, director-general of the Japanese foreign ministry's disarmament, non-proliferation and science department.

(END)