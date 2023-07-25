Kia unveils design of upgraded Sorento SUV ahead of launch next month

SEOUL, July 25 (Yonhap) -- Kia Corp., South Korea's second-biggest carmaker by sales, on Tuesday unveiled the design of the upgraded Sorento SUV ahead of its domestic launch next month.

Kia plans to place the facelifted Sorento SUV with a gasoline, a diesel or an all-wheel-drive gasoline hybrid engine in the Korean market in mid-August, the company said in a statement.

The two-wheel-drive gasoline hybrid version and the upgraded SUV's prices will be released later, the statement said.

The facelifted Sorento comes with a sleek and bold exterior design, as well as advanced infotainment and fingerprint recognition systems.



This file photo offered by Kia Corp. shows the upgraded Sorento SUV. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)



