SEOUL, July 26 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on July 26.



Korean-language dailies

-- Impeachment of interior minister rejected; minister not brought to account for crowd crush (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Impeachment of interior minister unanimously rejected (Kookmin Daily)

-- Malicious complaints from parents to be defined as infringement on teachers' authority (Donga Ilbo)

-- Impeachment of interior minister unanimously rejected; minister reinstated (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Constitutional Court unanimously rejects impeachment of interior minister (Segye Times)

-- Giant opposition bloc creates 167-day security vacuum with impeachment (Chosun Ilbo)

-- 'Political impeachment' unanimously rejected by Constitutional Court (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Impeachment of Lee Sang-min rejected; bereaved families of victims protest (Hankyoreh)

-- Court rejects impeachment of Lee Sang-min, saying he cannot be held responsible for Itaewon tragedy (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Samsung's first wearable robot to change health care market (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Shares of companies connected to secondary battery skyrocket (Korea Economic Daily)



English-language dailies

-- Samsung is losing ground in key businesses (Korea JoongAng Daily)

-- S. Korean economy grows 0.6 pct in Q2 (Korea Herald)

-- Constitutional Court rejects impeachment of safety minister (Korea Times)

(END)