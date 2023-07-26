Man dies after struck by train, causing delays in subway, KTX operations
All News 08:24 July 26, 2023
SEOUL, July 26 (Yonhap) -- A man was struck by a train and died Wednesday after he illegally entered railway tracks near Seoul's Gasan Digital Complex Station, causing delays in subway and KTX train operations for two hours, officials said.
The unidentified man got onto the KTX railway tracks near the subway station in southwestern Seoul at 5:30 a.m. and then was killed when he was struck by the train, according to police and railway officials.
Subway trains on both directions of Line 1 and some KTX trains were delayed in the aftermath of the accident.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
(URGENT) BTS member Jungkook's solo single 'Seven' tops Billboard Hot 100
-
BTS member Jungkook's solo single 'Seven' tops Billboard Hot 100
-
BTS' 'Beyond the Story' becomes 1st Korean book to top New York Times bestseller list
-
(LEAD) BTS member Jungkook's solo single 'Seven' tops Billboard Hot 100
-
BTS' synergy will be powerful when reunited, says member Jungkook
Most Saved
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires several cruise missiles into Yellow Sea: JCS
-
(URGENT) BTS member Jungkook's solo single 'Seven' tops Billboard Hot 100
-
School denies speculation about a young teacher's apparent suicide
-
BTS' 'Beyond the Story' becomes 1st Korean book to top New York Times bestseller list
-
Authorities temporarily suspend suspicious international parcels on safety concerns
-
(URGENT) BTS member Jungkook's solo single 'Seven' tops Billboard Hot 100
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires two ballistic missiles into East Sea: JCS
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea invites Russian delegation to Victory Day ceremony
-
(4th LD) Constitutional Court unanimously rejects impeachment of interior minister
-
Police detain suspect who hinted at murder rampage in Seoul