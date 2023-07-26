(LEAD) Man dies after struck by train, causing delays in subway, KTX operations
(ATTN: UPDATES with more info throughout)
SEOUL, July 26 (Yonhap) -- A man was struck by a train and died Wednesday after he illegally entered railway tracks near Seoul's Gasan Digital Complex Station, causing delays in subway and KTX train operations for up to two hours, officials said.
The unidentified man got onto the KTX railway tracks near the subway station in southwestern Seoul at 5:30 a.m. and then was hit by a KTX train heading to Busan and killed, according to police and railway officials.
Subway trains on both directions of Line 1 and some KTX trains had been delayed as railway tracks were redirected in the aftermath of the accident.
Subway, KTX and other passenger trains pass through the railway section.
Korea Railroad Corp. said the affected train had been put back in service as of 7:42 a.m.
Police are in the process of identifying the man and determining the cause of the accident.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
