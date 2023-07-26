SK hynix swings to red in Q2

SEOUL, July 26 (Yonhap) -- SK hynix Inc. on Wednesday reported its second-quarter net loss of 2.98 trillion won (US$2.3 billion), turning from a profit of 2.88 trillion won a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted an operating loss of 2.88 trillion won for the April-June period, compared with a profit of 4.19 trillion won a year ago. Revenue fell 47.1 percent to 7.3 trillion won.

The operating loss was 9.8 percent higher than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.

