Hyundai Development Q2 net profit down 75.4 pct to 16.6 bln won

All News 08:51 July 26, 2023

SEOUL, July 26 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Development Co. on Wednesday reported its second-quarter net profit of 16.6 billion won (US$13 million), down 75.4 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 5.7 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 66.7 billion won a year ago. Sales fell 2.7 percent to 933.6 billion won.
