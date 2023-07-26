Hyundai Development Q2 net profit down 75.4 pct to 16.6 bln won

SEOUL, July 26 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Development Co. on Wednesday reported its second-quarter net profit of 16.6 billion won (US$13 million), down 75.4 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 5.7 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 66.7 billion won a year ago. Sales fell 2.7 percent to 933.6 billion won.

