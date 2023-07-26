Wednesday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 July 26, 2023
SEOUL, Jul. 26 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Wednesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 30/25 Rain 70
Incheon 29/24 Rain 70
Suwon 31/24 Heavy Rain 70
Cheongju 33/25 Heavy Rain 80
Daejeon 31/24 Heavy Rain 80
Chuncheon 30/23 Rain 60
Gangneung 33/26 Rain 60
Jeonju 31/25 Heavy Rain 80
Gwangju 32/25 Heavy Rain 80
Jeju 32/26 Sunny 60
Daegu 33/24 Heavy Rain 60
Busan 30/25 Heavy Rain 60
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
(URGENT) BTS member Jungkook's solo single 'Seven' tops Billboard Hot 100
-
BTS member Jungkook's solo single 'Seven' tops Billboard Hot 100
-
BTS' 'Beyond the Story' becomes 1st Korean book to top New York Times bestseller list
-
(LEAD) BTS member Jungkook's solo single 'Seven' tops Billboard Hot 100
-
BTS' synergy will be powerful when reunited, says member Jungkook
Most Saved
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires several cruise missiles into Yellow Sea: JCS
-
(URGENT) BTS member Jungkook's solo single 'Seven' tops Billboard Hot 100
-
School denies speculation about a young teacher's apparent suicide
-
BTS' 'Beyond the Story' becomes 1st Korean book to top New York Times bestseller list
-
Authorities temporarily suspend suspicious international parcels on safety concerns
-
(URGENT) BTS member Jungkook's solo single 'Seven' tops Billboard Hot 100
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires two ballistic missiles into East Sea: JCS
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea invites Russian delegation to Victory Day ceremony
-
(4th LD) Constitutional Court unanimously rejects impeachment of interior minister
-
S. Korean Marine Corps to stage 1st allied drills on U.S. mainland next month