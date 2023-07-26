Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Wednesday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 July 26, 2023

SEOUL, Jul. 26 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 30/25 Rain 70

Incheon 29/24 Rain 70

Suwon 31/24 Heavy Rain 70

Cheongju 33/25 Heavy Rain 80

Daejeon 31/24 Heavy Rain 80

Chuncheon 30/23 Rain 60

Gangneung 33/26 Rain 60

Jeonju 31/25 Heavy Rain 80

Gwangju 32/25 Heavy Rain 80

Jeju 32/26 Sunny 60

Daegu 33/24 Heavy Rain 60

Busan 30/25 Heavy Rain 60

(END)

