Hyundai-Rotem Q2 net profit up 105.2 pct to 52.6 bln won

All News 09:23 July 26, 2023

SEOUL, July 26 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai-Rotem Co. on Wednesday reported its second-quarter net profit of 52.6 billion won (US$41.1 million), up 105.2 percent from a year earlier.

Operating profit for the April-June period was 67.2 billion won, up 113.9 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 25.6 percent to 986.8 billion won.
