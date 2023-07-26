(LEAD) PPP ethics committee suspends Daegu mayor's party membership for 10 months over controversial golf outing
(ATTN: CHANGES headline, lead; UPDATES throughout with decision)
SEOUL, July 26 (Yonhap) -- The ethics committee of the ruling People Power Party (PPP) on Wednesday decided to suspend Daegu Mayor Hong Joon-pyo's party membership for 10 months over his controversial golf outing when the country was struggling with damage from heavy downpours.
Hong played golf for one hour on July 15. Though play was suspended due to rain, critics say it was inappropriate for a public servant to play golf at a time when the country was struggling with massive damage caused by the heavy rains that claimed the lives of at least 40 people.
The mayor initially balked at the criticism, arguing he did nothing wrong as there were no reports of damage in Daegu at the time he played golf and that he can do whatever he wants outside of work hours. He even said in a social media post that he wonders why tennis is OK and golf is not.
The committee convened Wednesday and reviewed additional documents submitted by Hong. It marks the first time the party's ethics committee has taken disciplinary action against a mayor or governor since 2015.
Last Tuesday, PPP leader Kim Gi-hyeon ordered an investigation, and the party decided to initiate disciplinary proceedings against Hong.
The next day, Hong held a press conference to apologize for his actions.
He also deleted the problematic social media posts and submitted a written statement, as well as a list of staff members on duty during the downpours, to the ethics committee.
fairydust@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(URGENT) BTS member Jungkook's solo single 'Seven' tops Billboard Hot 100
-
BTS member Jungkook's solo single 'Seven' tops Billboard Hot 100
-
BTS' 'Beyond the Story' becomes 1st Korean book to top New York Times bestseller list
-
(LEAD) BTS member Jungkook's solo single 'Seven' tops Billboard Hot 100
-
BTS' synergy will be powerful when reunited, says member Jungkook
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires several cruise missiles into Yellow Sea: JCS
-
(URGENT) BTS member Jungkook's solo single 'Seven' tops Billboard Hot 100
-
School denies speculation about a young teacher's apparent suicide
-
BTS' 'Beyond the Story' becomes 1st Korean book to top New York Times bestseller list
-
Authorities temporarily suspend suspicious international parcels on safety concerns
-
(LEAD) Man dies after struck by train, causing delays in subway, KTX operations
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea invites Russian delegation to Victory Day ceremony
-
Man dies after struck by train, causing delays in subway, KTX operations
-
China, Russia can and must help reduce tensions on Korean Peninsula: State Dept.
-
Korean Air to appeal against Russian court's penalty decision