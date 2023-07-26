Hyundai launches upgraded Avante N performance model

SEOUL, July 26 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co. on Wednesday launched the upgraded Avante N high-performance model in the domestic market as it strives to strengthen its high-end product lineup.

The face-lifted sporty sedan comes with an eight-speed wet double-clutch transmission (DCT) and a 2.0-liter turbo flat power engine that can generate 280 horsepower, the company said in a statement.

It is also equipped with side skirts, which minimize the amount of air that goes under the car from the sides, and a wing-type spoiler that helps reduce sound and air resistance, it said.

The Avante N with an eight-speed wet DCT is priced at 34 million won (US$27,000), with the 1.6-liter gasoline-powered Avante N Line model priced at 24 million won and the fuel-efficient 1.6-liter gasoline hybrid model at 29 million won.

The company currently sells the Avante N and Kona N models as well as the Avante N Line, Kona N Line, Sonata N Line and Tucson N Line models in select markets. Avante models are sold with the Elantra badge outside the country.

The all-electric Ioniq 5 N will be added to the N brand lineup later this year, Hyundai said.

The N Line models sit between Hyundai's high-performance N brand and the general Hyundai brand. The N models bring full performance capability to daily driving, while the N Line brings performance-inspired elements to base model vehicles.



This file photo provided by Hyundai Motor shows the Avante N performance model. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

