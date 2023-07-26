Yoon names new ambassador to Russia

SEOUL, July 26 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol on Wednesday tapped a former vice foreign minister as South Korea's new ambassador to Russia, his office said.

Lee Do-hoon, who served as second vice foreign minister for about a year until last month, was tapped to succeed Chang Ho-jin, who was appointed first vice foreign minister earlier this year.

Lee also previously served as Seoul's top nuclear envoy.



This file photo shows Lee Do-hoon, who was named by President Yoon Suk Yeol on July 26, 2023, as the new ambassador to Russia. (Yonhap)

