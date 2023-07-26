(LEAD) Yoon names new ambassador to Russia

(ATTN: UPDATES with awarding of credentials; CHANGES photo)

SEOUL, July 26 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol on Wednesday tapped a former vice foreign minister as South Korea's new ambassador to Russia, his office said.

Lee Do-hoon, who served as second vice foreign minister for about a year until last month, was tapped to succeed Chang Ho-jin, who was appointed first vice foreign minister earlier this year.

Lee also previously served as Seoul's top nuclear envoy.

During a ceremony at the presidential office later in the day, Yoon awarded Lee and four other new ambassadors with letters of credence. The others were the ambassadors to the Czech Republic, Vietnam, Pakistan and Chile.



President Yoon Suk Yeol (L) poses for a photo with new Ambassador to Russia Lee Do-hoon after awarding him with a letter of credence at the presidential office in Seoul on July 26, 2023. (Yonhap)

