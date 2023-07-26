(LEAD) Yoon names new ambassador to Russia
(ATTN: UPDATES with awarding of credentials; CHANGES photo)
SEOUL, July 26 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol on Wednesday tapped a former vice foreign minister as South Korea's new ambassador to Russia, his office said.
Lee Do-hoon, who served as second vice foreign minister for about a year until last month, was tapped to succeed Chang Ho-jin, who was appointed first vice foreign minister earlier this year.
Lee also previously served as Seoul's top nuclear envoy.
During a ceremony at the presidential office later in the day, Yoon awarded Lee and four other new ambassadors with letters of credence. The others were the ambassadors to the Czech Republic, Vietnam, Pakistan and Chile.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(URGENT) BTS member Jungkook's solo single 'Seven' tops Billboard Hot 100
-
BTS member Jungkook's solo single 'Seven' tops Billboard Hot 100
-
BTS' 'Beyond the Story' becomes 1st Korean book to top New York Times bestseller list
-
(LEAD) BTS member Jungkook's solo single 'Seven' tops Billboard Hot 100
-
BTS' synergy will be powerful when reunited, says member Jungkook
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires several cruise missiles into Yellow Sea: JCS
-
(URGENT) BTS member Jungkook's solo single 'Seven' tops Billboard Hot 100
-
School denies speculation about a young teacher's apparent suicide
-
BTS' 'Beyond the Story' becomes 1st Korean book to top New York Times bestseller list
-
Authorities temporarily suspend suspicious international parcels on safety concerns
-
(LEAD) Man dies after struck by train, causing delays in subway, KTX operations
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea invites Russian delegation to Victory Day ceremony
-
(URGENT) BTS member Jungkook's solo single 'Seven' tops Billboard Hot 100
-
(4th LD) Constitutional Court unanimously rejects impeachment of interior minister
-
Man dies after struck by train, causing delays in subway, KTX operations