Seoul shares down late Wed. morning on heavy foreign sell-offs
SEOUL, July 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded lower late Wednesday morning on heavy foreign selling ahead of the interest rate decision in the United States.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had fallen 17.66 points, or 0.67 percent, to 2,618.8 as of 11:20 a.m.
The index opened slightly lower and extended losses as foreign and institutional selling offset retail buying.
Eyes are on the Federal Reserve's two-day rate-setting meeting that began Tuesday (local time), where the U.S. central bank is largely expected to raise the key rate by 0.25 percentage point. Investors harbor hopes that this might be the final rate hike in the monetary tightening cycle.
On the Seoul bourse, top-cap shares traded mixed.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics sank 2.29 percent, while leading battery maker LG Energy Solution rose 0.84 percent.
SK hynix fell 1.23 percent after it reported second-quarter losses on sagging demand, though expectations run high for a turnaround in the second half.
Major chemical firm LG Chem climbed 1.93 percent, while Samsung SDI shed 0.56 percent.
POSCO shares trade bullish, with POSCO Holdings spiking 12.77 percent and POSCO Future M jumping 8.86 percent.
But carmakers lost ground. Top automaker Hyundai Motor tumbled 2.04 percent, and Kia sank 2.6 percent.
Among decliners, major bio firm Samsung Biologics decreased 2.18 percent, and internet giant Naver lost 1.69 percent. Kakao, the operator of the popular mobile messenger KakaoTalk, retreated 3.38 percent.
The local currency was changing hands at 1,280.9 won against the U.S. dollar as of 11:20 a.m., down 5.5 won from the previous session's close.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(URGENT) BTS member Jungkook's solo single 'Seven' tops Billboard Hot 100
-
BTS member Jungkook's solo single 'Seven' tops Billboard Hot 100
-
BTS' 'Beyond the Story' becomes 1st Korean book to top New York Times bestseller list
-
(LEAD) BTS member Jungkook's solo single 'Seven' tops Billboard Hot 100
-
BTS' synergy will be powerful when reunited, says member Jungkook
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires several cruise missiles into Yellow Sea: JCS
-
(URGENT) BTS member Jungkook's solo single 'Seven' tops Billboard Hot 100
-
School denies speculation about a young teacher's apparent suicide
-
BTS' 'Beyond the Story' becomes 1st Korean book to top New York Times bestseller list
-
Authorities temporarily suspend suspicious international parcels on safety concerns
-
(URGENT) BTS member Jungkook's solo single 'Seven' tops Billboard Hot 100
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea invites Russian delegation to Victory Day ceremony
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires two ballistic missiles into East Sea: JCS
-
(4th LD) Constitutional Court unanimously rejects impeachment of interior minister
-
(LEAD) Man dies after struck by train, causing delays in subway, KTX operations