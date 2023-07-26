Dalai Lama wishes peace on Korean Peninsula ahead of Korean War armistice anniv.

By Kim Eun-jung

SEOUL, July 26 (Yonhap) -- The Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama has sent a letter wishing for peace on the Korean Peninsula as the two Koreas are set to mark the 70th anniversary of the 1950-53 Korean War armistice, a Seoul-based Buddhist group said Wednesday.

"As the Korean people, and peace-loving communities everywhere, observe the 70th anniversary of the Korean War Armistice, I would like to reiterate my appeal that a peaceful, lasting solution be found for the crisis on the Korean Peninsula," the letter read.

The Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama's letter wishing for peace on the Korean Peninsula is seen in this photo provided by New Bodhisattva Network, a Seoul-based Buddhist group. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The Dalai Lama said living in peace is in the mutual interest of the two Koreas as well as peace and stability of the world and stressed dialogue and diplomacy to seek a solution.

"As an avowed campaigner for demilitarization throughout the world and the complete elimination of all nuclear weapons, I believe that such measures are needed to bring about lasting peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula too," he wrote.

"I pray that realistic and mutually acceptable measures can be taken to ensure that people in the entire Korean Peninsula can enjoy peace, prosperity and security," he added.

The prominent Buddhist figure's letter will be read when religious groups and civic activists at home and abroad gather in front of a checkpoint at the Tongil bridge in Paju, just south of the Demilitarized Zone, for a commemorative event on Thursday, according to New Bodhisattva Network.

