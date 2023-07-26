Yoon's office calls for measures to reduce harm from public rallies

By Lee Haye-ah

SEOUL, July 26 (Yonhap) -- The presidential office said Wednesday it has recommended the government devise measures to reduce disturbances and other harm from public rallies based on the results of an online national debate.

The recommendation was sent to the Office for Government Policy Coordination and the National Police Agency after 71 percent, or over 129,000 out of 182,704, of those who voted in the debate were found to be in favor of strengthening conditions and restrictions for rallies and demonstrations.

The debate, which was conducted from June 13 to July 3, also found that of the 130,000 opinions posted in the comments section, 82 percent, or some 108,000, were calls to improve rules on rallies and demonstrations to protect people's everyday lives and maintain public order, according to the presidential office.

On the other hand, 12 percent, or some 15,000 comments, expressed concern about possible infringements on the freedom of assembly and called for maintaining or relaxing conditions for rallies and demonstrations.

Based on the results, the presidential office said it recommended legal revisions to prevent harm from actions, such as protesters blocking public transit systems and occupying roads during rush hour, creating excessive noise with loudspeakers and holding rallies near residential areas or schools.

The presidential office said it also took into consideration complaints about the lack of punishment for illegal rallies and recommended the government look into measures to improve the enforcement of relevant laws.

On determining the times and places where rallies are to be banned, the presidential office said it recommended "sufficient discussions," given the consensus during the debate that freedom of assembly should be respected as a basic democratic right.



The presidential office in Seoul (Yonhap)

