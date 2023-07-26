Quick turnaround at swimming worlds part of learning curve for Hwang Sun-woo

By Yoo Jee-ho

FUKUOOKA, Japan, July 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korean swimmer Hwang Sun-woo barely had time to celebrate his bronze medal from the men's 200-meter freestyle at the world championships Tuesday night.

That's because he had another race scheduled for the very next morning here in Japan. And adjusting to the quick turnaround, mentally and physically, is all part of the learning curve for the 20-year-old.



Hwang Sun-woo of South Korea leaves the pool after competing in the heats for the men's 100-meter freestyle at the World Aquatics Championships at Marine Messe Fukuoka Hall A in Fukuoka, Japan, on July 26, 2023. (Yonhap)

"As I gain more experience, I think I've developed some know-how on how to get my body prepared for the tight schedule like this," Hwang said Wednesday, after tying for 12th in the heats for the 100m freestyle to book a spot in the semifinals scheduled for later in the day.

"I tend to be a bit sluggish in the morning hours, but once I move past the heats, my body should feel a lot better in the evening," Hwang added. "I wanted to play it safe and make sure I make it out of the heats."

The 200m freestyle final began just after 8 p.m. Tuesday. After the media interviews, medal ceremony, doping test and late dinner, Hwang didn't get home until 30 minutes past midnight. He then took an 8:30 a.m. shuttle bus to the pool for the warm-up.



"The 100m takes a lot out of me," Hwang said while trying to catch his breath. "My goal now is to reach the final and try to break my personal best."

Hwang holds the national record in the 100m freestyle at 47.56 seconds, set during the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.



