World swimming champion enjoys rivalry with 'lovely bloke' from S. Korea

FUKUOKA, Japan, July 26 (Yonhap) -- In one of the most riveting finals at the ongoing world swimming championships in Japan, Matthew Richards of Britain nipped past South Korean Hwang Sun-woo over the final stretch to win the men's 200-meter freestyle title Tuesday night.

Richards believes it won't be the last time he will be battling the fellow 20-year-old at major meets.

"I'm sure, going forward, we're going to continue having several rivalries together," Richards told Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday in Fukuoka, after winning the heats for the 100m freestyle at 47.59 seconds. Hwang also qualified for the semifinals by tying for 12th at 48.20 seconds.



Matthew Richards of Britain (L) shakes hands with Hwang Sun-woo of South Korea after winning the gold medal in the men's 200-meter freestyle at the World Aquatics Championships at Marine Messe Fukuoka Hall A in Fukuoka, Japan, on July 25, 2023. Hwang won the bronze medal. (Yonhap)

The semifinals are scheduled for Wednesday evening.

"I'm looking forward to the next time we go head-to-head," Richards added.

In the 200m final, David Popovici of Romania, the defending champion, led the pack at the 150m turn. Hwang was in second place and Richards was in third.

But Popovici suffered a stunning meltdown over the home stretch, and Hwang, in Lane 3, briefly moved ahead of him for the lead. But then Richards, right next to Hwang in Lane 2, found the extra gear near the end, touching the pad in 1:44.30 for his first career world title.

Another Briton, Tom Dean, took silver in 1:44.32, leaving Hwang to grab bronze in 1:44.42.

Richards covered the final 50m in 26.53, compared to Hwang's 26.85.



Matthew Richards of Britain (L) and Hwang Sun-woo of South Korea pose with their gold and bronze medals from the men's 200-meter freestyle at the World Aquatics Championships at Marine Messe Fukuoka Hall A in Fukuoka, Japan, on July 25, 2023. (Yonhap)

"Last night, it went my way, but it was, what, 0.10 between the two of us," Richards said of his battle against Hwang. "That's fingernails. That could go either way."

Richards said he enjoys Hwang's company in the pool, their rivalry notwithstanding.

"He's a great, great competitor, a phenomenal athlete, a lovely bloke as well," he said. "I get on very well with him, so it's a pleasure to be racing alongside him.



Matthew Richards of Britain (R) embraces Hwang Sun-woo of South Korea after winning the gold medal in the men's 200-meter freestyle at the World Aquatics Championships at Marine Messe Fukuoka Hall A in Fukuoka, Japan, on July 25, 2023. Hwang won the bronze medal. (Yonhap)

