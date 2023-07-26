HD Korea Shipbuilding bags 176.2 bln-won order for 2 product carriers

SEOUL, July 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shipyard HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. said Wednesday it has won a 176.2 billion-won (US$140 million) order to build two product carriers for a Bermudan shipping firm.

Hyundai Vietnam Shipbuilding Co., HD Korea Shipbuilding's Vietnamese subsidiary, will construct the petrochemical carriers and deliver them by June 2026 to the undisclosed shipper, the company said in a regulatory filing.

So far this year, HD Korea Shipbuilding has clinched $14.73 billion worth of orders to build 113 vessels and a floating production unit, or 93.6 percent of its yearly order target of $15.74 billion.

The ordered vessels are comprised of 35 product carriers, three oil tankers, 29 container vessels, 18 liquefied natural gas carriers, 20 liquefied petroleum gas carriers, two midsized gas carriers and four pure car and truck carriers.

HD Korea Shipbuilding, a subholding company of shipbuilding, oil refining and machinery conglomerate HD Hyundai, has three domestic units under its wing -- HD Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co. and Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co.



A product carrier built by Hyundai Vietnam Shipbuilding Co. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)



