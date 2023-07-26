HD Hyundai Infracore Q2 net income up 96.9 pct to 113.2 bln won

SEOUL, July 26 (Yonhap) -- HD Hyundai Infracore Co. on Wednesday reported its second-quarter net income of 113.2 billion won (US$88.5 million), up 96.9 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 162 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 86.6 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 10.6 percent to 1.31 trillion won.

