HD Hyundai Infracore Q2 net income up 96.9 pct to 113.2 bln won
All News 13:30 July 26, 2023
SEOUL, July 26 (Yonhap) -- HD Hyundai Infracore Co. on Wednesday reported its second-quarter net income of 113.2 billion won (US$88.5 million), up 96.9 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 162 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 86.6 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 10.6 percent to 1.31 trillion won.
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
(URGENT) BTS member Jungkook's solo single 'Seven' tops Billboard Hot 100
-
BTS member Jungkook's solo single 'Seven' tops Billboard Hot 100
-
BTS' 'Beyond the Story' becomes 1st Korean book to top New York Times bestseller list
-
(LEAD) BTS member Jungkook's solo single 'Seven' tops Billboard Hot 100
-
BTS' synergy will be powerful when reunited, says member Jungkook
Most Saved
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires several cruise missiles into Yellow Sea: JCS
-
(URGENT) BTS member Jungkook's solo single 'Seven' tops Billboard Hot 100
-
School denies speculation about a young teacher's apparent suicide
-
BTS' 'Beyond the Story' becomes 1st Korean book to top New York Times bestseller list
-
Authorities temporarily suspend suspicious international parcels on safety concerns
-
(URGENT) BTS member Jungkook's solo single 'Seven' tops Billboard Hot 100
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea invites Russian delegation to Victory Day ceremony
-
(LEAD) Man dies after struck by train, causing delays in subway, KTX operations
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires two ballistic missiles into East Sea: JCS
-
(4th LD) Constitutional Court unanimously rejects impeachment of interior minister