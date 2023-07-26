Yonhap News summary

The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Wedenesday.



(2nd LD) N.K. leader pays respects to fallen soldiers ahead of Korean War armistice anniv.

SEOUL -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has visited cemeteries to pay respects to the country's soldiers killed during the 1950-53 Korean War and to commemorate the anniversary of the signing of the armistice, state media said Wednesday.

The Korean War ended with an armistice agreement on July 27, 1953. The North calls the war the Great Fatherland Liberation War and designated the armistice signing date as Victory Day.



(LEAD) Man dies after struck by train, causing delays in subway, KTX operations

SEOUL -- A man was struck by a train and died Wednesday after he illegally entered railway tracks near Seoul's Gasan Digital Complex Station, causing delays in subway and KTX train operations for up to two hours, officials said.

The unidentified man got onto the KTX railway tracks near the subway station in southwestern Seoul at 5:30 a.m. and then was hit by a KTX train heading to Busan and killed, according to police and railway officials.



FTC fines top music copyright group for unfair practices

SEOUL -- South Korea's antitrust regulator on Wednesday slapped a fine of 340 million won (US$266,000) on a major music copyright association for abusing its market dominance by overcharging broadcasters and hindering the competition.

The measure on the Korea Music Copyright Association (KMCA) came as it charged excessively high fees on the country's 59 broadcasters, disrupting its rivals' business as well, the Fair Trade Commission (FTC) said.



Yoon's office calls for measures to reduce harm from public rallies

SEOUL -- The presidential office said Wednesday it has recommended the government devise measures to reduce disturbances and other harm from public rallies based on the results of an online national debate.

The recommendation was sent to the Office for Government Policy Coordination and the National Police Agency after 71 percent, or over 129,000 out of 182,704, of those who voted in the debate were found to be in favor of strengthening conditions and restrictions for rallies and demonstrations.



N. Korea may stage military parade to mark Victory Day as early as midnight

SEOUL -- North Korea may conduct a much-anticipated military parade as early as midnight Wednesday to mark the 70th anniversary of the signing of the Korean War armistice celebrated in the reclusive country as Victory Day, multiple sources said.

Commercial satellite imagery has shown that the North has been preparing for the parade at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang -- an event likely aimed at highlighting its military presence and fostering internal unity.



Reinstated interior minister vows overhaul of disaster management system

SEOUL -- Interior Minister Lee Sang-min pledged Wednesday to completely overhaul the country's disaster management system to better deal with natural disasters caused by climate change, one day after he was reinstated upon a court rejection of his impeachment.

The minister made the remark during a videoconference with central and regional government officials held to examine the national disaster management system.



(LEAD) Retail sales up 5.7 pct in H1 on lifting of anti-COVID-19 curbs

SEOUL -- Retail sales in South Korea rose 5.7 percent on-year in the first half of this year amid eased antivirus curbs and people's growing outdoor activities, the industry ministry said Wednesday.

The combined sales of 25 major offline and online retailers came to 85.4 trillion won (US$66.76 billion) during the January-June period, compared with 80.8 trillion won a year earlier, according to the data compiled by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.



Yoon names new ambassador to Russia

SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk Yeol on Wednesday tapped a former vice foreign minister as South Korea's new ambassador to Russia, his office said.

Lee Do-hoon, who served as second vice foreign minister for about a year until last month, was tapped to succeed Chang Ho-jin, who was appointed first vice foreign minister earlier this year.



Hwang Sun-woo advances to 100m freestyle semifinals at worlds

FUKUOKA -- About half a day after winning bronze in the men's 200-meter freestyle, South Korea's Hwang Sun-woo qualified for the semifinals in the 100m freestyle on Wednesday at the swimming world championships in Japan.

Hwang finished tied for 12th place with a time of 48.20 seconds in the morning session at the World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, with the top 16 moving on to the semifinals scheduled for Wednesday evening.

