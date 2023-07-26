LG Display remains in red in Q2
All News 13:36 July 26, 2023
SEOUL, July 26 (Yonhap) -- LG Display Co. on Wednesday reported its second-quarter net loss of 698.8 billion won (US$546.8 million), remaining in the red compared with a year ago.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it continued to post an operating loss of 881.5 billion won for the April-June period, compared with a loss of 488.3 billion won a year earlier. Revenue fell 15.5 percent to 4.73 trillion won.
The operating loss was 8.7 percent lower than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
(URGENT) BTS member Jungkook's solo single 'Seven' tops Billboard Hot 100
-
BTS member Jungkook's solo single 'Seven' tops Billboard Hot 100
-
BTS' 'Beyond the Story' becomes 1st Korean book to top New York Times bestseller list
-
(LEAD) BTS member Jungkook's solo single 'Seven' tops Billboard Hot 100
-
BTS' synergy will be powerful when reunited, says member Jungkook
Most Saved
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires several cruise missiles into Yellow Sea: JCS
-
(URGENT) BTS member Jungkook's solo single 'Seven' tops Billboard Hot 100
-
School denies speculation about a young teacher's apparent suicide
-
BTS' 'Beyond the Story' becomes 1st Korean book to top New York Times bestseller list
-
Authorities temporarily suspend suspicious international parcels on safety concerns
-
(URGENT) BTS member Jungkook's solo single 'Seven' tops Billboard Hot 100
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea invites Russian delegation to Victory Day ceremony
-
(LEAD) Man dies after struck by train, causing delays in subway, KTX operations
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires two ballistic missiles into East Sea: JCS
-
(4th LD) Constitutional Court unanimously rejects impeachment of interior minister