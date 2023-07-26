Go to Contents Go to Navigation

LG Display remains in red in Q2

All News 13:36 July 26, 2023

SEOUL, July 26 (Yonhap) -- LG Display Co. on Wednesday reported its second-quarter net loss of 698.8 billion won (US$546.8 million), remaining in the red compared with a year ago.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it continued to post an operating loss of 881.5 billion won for the April-June period, compared with a loss of 488.3 billion won a year earlier. Revenue fell 15.5 percent to 4.73 trillion won.

The operating loss was 8.7 percent lower than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)

Keywords
#LG Display
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!