Amorepacific Group shifts to black in Q2
All News 13:54 July 26, 2023
SEOUL, July 26 (Yonhap) -- Amorepacific Group on Wednesday reported its second-quarter net profit of 29.6 billion won (US$23.1 million), swinging from a loss of 26 billion won a year earlier.
Operating income for the April-June period was 11.7 billion, compared with a loss of 10.9 billion won a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 0.4 percent to 1.03 trillion won.
The operating profit was 78.7 percent lower than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)
