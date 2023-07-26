Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Amorepacific Group shifts to black in Q2

July 26, 2023

SEOUL, July 26 (Yonhap) -- Amorepacific Group on Wednesday reported its second-quarter net profit of 29.6 billion won (US$23.1 million), swinging from a loss of 26 billion won a year earlier.

Operating income for the April-June period was 11.7 billion, compared with a loss of 10.9 billion won a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 0.4 percent to 1.03 trillion won.

The operating profit was 78.7 percent lower than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
