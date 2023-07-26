(LEAD) Amorepacific Group shifts to black in Q2
(ATTN: RECASTS headline, lead; UPDATES with more info throughout; ADDS photo)
SEOUL, July 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korean cosmetics giant Amorepacific Group said Wednesday it swung to the black in the second quarter on improved overseas sales.
Amorepacific logged a net profit of 29.6 billion won (US$23.1 million) in the April-June period, shifting from a loss of 26 billion won a year earlier, the company said in a regulatory filing.
Revenue rose 0.4 percent on-year to 1.03 trillion won, and operating income was 11.7 billion won, swinging from a loss a year ago.
Amorepacific attributed the swing to the black to an increase in overseas sales, especially in North America and Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA).
The company's overseas sales reached 372.3 billion won in the second quarter, up 27.5 percent from a year ago.
In North America, quarterly sales soared 105 percent on-year, thanks to the strong performance of Amorepacific's flagship brands, Sulwhasoo and Laneige.
In the EMEA region, sales jumped 123 percent due to the popularity of Laneige, which entered British cosmetics retailer, Space NK, and some of global beauty retailer Sephora's shops in the Middle East in April.
In Japan and China, sales rose more than 30 percent and 20 percent, respectively.
But Amorepacific's domestic sales retreated 11.6 percent to 555 billion won due to a slump in sales at duty-free shops.
(END)
-
(URGENT) BTS member Jungkook's solo single 'Seven' tops Billboard Hot 100
-
BTS member Jungkook's solo single 'Seven' tops Billboard Hot 100
-
BTS' 'Beyond the Story' becomes 1st Korean book to top New York Times bestseller list
-
(LEAD) BTS member Jungkook's solo single 'Seven' tops Billboard Hot 100
-
BTS' synergy will be powerful when reunited, says member Jungkook
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires several cruise missiles into Yellow Sea: JCS
-
(URGENT) BTS member Jungkook's solo single 'Seven' tops Billboard Hot 100
-
School denies speculation about a young teacher's apparent suicide
-
BTS' 'Beyond the Story' becomes 1st Korean book to top New York Times bestseller list
-
Authorities temporarily suspend suspicious international parcels on safety concerns
-
(LEAD) Man dies after struck by train, causing delays in subway, KTX operations
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea invites Russian delegation to Victory Day ceremony
-
(URGENT) BTS member Jungkook's solo single 'Seven' tops Billboard Hot 100
-
(4th LD) Constitutional Court unanimously rejects impeachment of interior minister
-
S. Korean Marine Corps to stage 1st allied drills on U.S. mainland next month