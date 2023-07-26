(LEAD) Hyundai Q2 net rises 8.5 pct on weak won, high-end models

(ATTN: RECASTS throughout; CHANGES headline; ADDS photo)

SEOUL, July 26 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co. said Wednesday its second-quarter net profit rose 8.5 percent from a year earlier, helped by increased sales of high-end models and a weak won.

For the three months ended in June, net profit rose to 3.346 trillion won (US$2.6 billion) from 3.084 trillion won in the same period last year, the company said in a statement.

"The quarterly net result was also helped by an easing of semiconductor shortages that arose during the COVID-19 pandemic," a company spokesperson said over the phone.

Operating profit jumped 42 percent to 4.237 trillion won in the second quarter from 2.979 trillion won a year ago. Sales were up 17 percent to 42.249 trillion won from 35.999 trillion won during the same period.

From January to June, net income jumped 39 percent to 6.766 trillion won from 4.862 trillion won a year earlier.

Operating profit surged 60 percent on-year to 7.83 trillion won in the first six months from 4.908 trillion won. Sales gained 21 percent to 80.028 trillion won from 66.298 trillion won.



This file photo taken Oct. 24, 2022, shows Hyundai Motor Co.'s and Kia Corp.'s headquarters in Yangjae, southern Seoul. (Yonhap)

