S. Korea, Africa discuss enhanced trade, industry ties
SEOUL, July 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's trade chief met with the chief of the African free trade area secretariat on Wednesday and discussed ways to strengthen bilateral economic cooperation and create more joint business chances, Seoul's industry ministry said.
Trade Minister Ahn Duk-geun held talks with Wamkele Mene, secretary-general of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat, in Seoul on ways to enhance trade and the overall economic ties between the two sides through the multilateral framework, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
As the world's largest free trade area, the AfCFTA came into force in January 2021 with a goal to create a single continental market involving a population of about 1.3 billion people and a combined gross domestic product of US$3.4 trillion, according to its website.
Ahn explained South Korea's push to deepen the economic relationship with Africa through various platforms, including a Trade and Investment Promotion Framework, or TIPF, and an economic partnership agreement.
He asked Mene to meet South Korean corporate officials to support the companies' advance into the African market, and called for his support for the success of the Korea-Africa summit slated for 2024, the ministry said.
"The government will explore ways to boost trade with Africa by maximizing the AfCTFA, and push for clinching free trade agreements with nations there with great growth potential," the ministry said in a release.
Trade volume between South Korea and African countries came to around US$20 billion as of 2018, accounting for a mere 2 percent of Seoul's yearly total, government data showed.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(URGENT) BTS member Jungkook's solo single 'Seven' tops Billboard Hot 100
-
BTS member Jungkook's solo single 'Seven' tops Billboard Hot 100
-
BTS' 'Beyond the Story' becomes 1st Korean book to top New York Times bestseller list
-
(LEAD) BTS member Jungkook's solo single 'Seven' tops Billboard Hot 100
-
BTS' synergy will be powerful when reunited, says member Jungkook
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires several cruise missiles into Yellow Sea: JCS
-
(URGENT) BTS member Jungkook's solo single 'Seven' tops Billboard Hot 100
-
School denies speculation about a young teacher's apparent suicide
-
BTS' 'Beyond the Story' becomes 1st Korean book to top New York Times bestseller list
-
Authorities temporarily suspend suspicious international parcels on safety concerns
-
(LEAD) Man dies after struck by train, causing delays in subway, KTX operations
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea invites Russian delegation to Victory Day ceremony
-
(URGENT) BTS member Jungkook's solo single 'Seven' tops Billboard Hot 100
-
(4th LD) Constitutional Court unanimously rejects impeachment of interior minister
-
S. Korean Marine Corps to stage 1st allied drills on U.S. mainland next month