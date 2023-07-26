JB Financial Group Q2 net profit up 6.3 pct to 167.1 bln won

SEOUL, July 26 (Yonhap) -- JB Financial Group Co. on Wednesday reported its second-quarter net profit of 167.1 billion won (US$130.7 million), up 6.3 percent from a year earlier.

Operating profit for the April-June period was 219.9 billion won, up 3.5 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 37.8 percent to 1.02 trillion won.

The earnings exceeded market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 151.3 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.

