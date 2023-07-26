Gov't, PPP agree on legal revisions aimed at enhancing teachers' authority

By Kim Han-joo

SEOUL, July 27 (Yonhap) -- The government and the ruling People Power Party (PPP) agreed on Wednesday to move forward with a set of legal revisions aimed at protecting teachers' rights and enhancing their authority in classrooms.

The decision comes in the wake of President Yoon Suk Yeol's instruction to devise comprehensive guidelines to address the erosion of teachers' rights, following the apparent suicide of a young elementary school teacher in Seoul last week.

"All measures should be devised to restore teachers' authority before it is too late," said Rep. Yun Jae-ok, a PPP floor leader, during a policy consultation meeting at the National Assembly.

As part of the measures, specific guidelines will be arranged within next month to define the scope of teachers' effective instruction and disciplinary actions in classrooms.

Additionally, the two sides agreed on other measures aimed at enhancing teachers' authority, such as documenting instances of violating teachers' authority in official school records and granting immunity to teachers when engaging in reasonable instruction.

The guidelines will also introduce a clear definition of so-called parents' rights in schools, providing manuals that outline how to handle situations where parents interfere with teachers' educational activities at schools.

"The responsibility of parents should be enhanced," Education Minister Lee Ju-ho said during the meeting, while also emphasizing the need for improved communication between parents and school teachers in a more rational manner.

The two sides also reached an agreement to revise the student human rights ordinance, which was first enacted in 2010 under progressive education superintendents, and has been enforced by seven regional education offices, including Seoul, Gyeonggi Province, Incheon, South Chungcheong Province, Gwangju, North Jeolla Province, and Jeju.

The ordinance bans corporal punishment by teachers as well as discrimination against homosexual and pregnant students, allows rallies on school grounds and gives students the freedom to choose their own hairstyles and clothing.

Although the ordinance has received praise for guaranteeing students' rights, it has also faced criticism for making it difficult for teachers to guide and discipline students effectively at schools.

"The revision will be implemented after fully collecting opinions from all stakeholders in education to ensure that their rights are protected," Yoon said, referring to the three main sides involved -- students, teachers and parents.

The teacher, known only as a 23-year-old woman in charge of first graders at Seoul Seoi Elementary School in southern Seoul, apparently took her own life in a classroom on July 18. With no witnesses or suicide note known, police have immediately launched an investigation to find the exact cause of her death.

Several allegations surrounding her death have surfaced, including claims that she was under immense stress due to parents' complaints about school violence. However, the school has denied the allegations.



Officials of the government and members of the ruling People Power Party hold a meeting at the National Assembly on July 26, 2023. (Yonhap)

