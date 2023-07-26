Go to Contents Go to Navigation

SK Ie Technology turns to black in Q2

All News 15:35 July 26, 2023

SEOUL, July 26 (Yonhap) -- SK Ie Technology Co. on Wednesday reported its second-quarter net profit of 33.4 billion won (US$26.2 million), swinging from a loss of 21.8 billion won a year earlier.

Operating income for the April-June period was 924 million, compared with a loss of 12.4 billion won a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 9.3 percent to 151.8 billion won.
