SK Ie Technology turns to black in Q2
All News 15:35 July 26, 2023
SEOUL, July 26 (Yonhap) -- SK Ie Technology Co. on Wednesday reported its second-quarter net profit of 33.4 billion won (US$26.2 million), swinging from a loss of 21.8 billion won a year earlier.
Operating income for the April-June period was 924 million, compared with a loss of 12.4 billion won a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 9.3 percent to 151.8 billion won.
