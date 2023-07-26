KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, July 26 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
DB HiTek 56,600 DN 2,100
CJ 61,700 DN 2,500
TaihanElecWire 12,410 DN 970
Hyundai M&F INS 27,750 DN 950
Daesang 16,470 DN 200
SKNetworks 5,890 DN 280
ORION Holdings 13,790 DN 110
SKTelecom 44,900 UP 100
LOTTE ENERGY MATERIA LS Corp567 00 UP3400
Mobis 235,000 DN 6,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 126,800 DN 6,200
SamsungSecu 34,700 DN 700
KG DONGBU STL 7,940 DN 440
S-1 49,700 DN 600
KEPCO 19,140 DN 250
HyundaiElev 40,550 DN 1,200
ZINUS 23,050 DN 750
Hanchem 197,200 DN 7,300
SAMSUNG SDS 122,400 DN 3,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 49,150 DN 2,550
KUMHOTIRE 4,580 UP 115
SAMSUNG LIFE 68,200 DN 500
Hanon Systems 8,410 DN 170
SK 146,200 DN 2,100
ShinpoongPharm 14,000 DN 800
LG Uplus 9,910 DN 220
Handsome 20,100 DN 400
Asiana Airlines 10,780 DN 240
COWAY 40,650 DN 750
LOTTE SHOPPING 67,500 DN 1,800
IBK 10,210 UP 20
DONGSUH 17,560 DN 510
SamsungEng 32,600 DN 700
SAMSUNG C&T 100,200 DN 2,100
PanOcean 4,560 DN 120
SAMSUNG CARD 28,550 DN 150
CheilWorldwide 16,780 DN 210
LOTTE WELLFOOD 93,000 DN 2,000
KT 29,200 DN 300
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL15160 DN560
