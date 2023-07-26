KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
LOTTE TOUR 9,240 DN 630
KT&G 82,800 UP 600
Doosan Enerbility 16,720 DN 990
Doosanfc 25,500 DN 1,150
LG Display 13,340 DN 360
Kangwonland 14,930 DN 540
NAVER 197,700 DN 3,300
Kakao 47,800 DN 1,050
Kogas 23,900 DN 750
SamsungF&MIns 239,500 DN 2,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 21,500 DN 500
NCsoft 260,500 DN 9,000
HANATOUR SERVICE 46,050 DN 1,950
COSMAX 96,600 DN 2,000
KIWOOM 92,500 DN 1,800
Hanwha Ocean 43,300 DN 2,050
DWEC 4,135 DN 115
KEPCO KPS 32,250 DN 900
LG H&H 415,000 DN 17,000
LGCHEM 728,000 UP 3,000
KEPCO E&C 70,300 DN 2,500
ShinhanGroup 33,400 UP 350
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 40,950 DN 550
HYUNDAI ROTEM 30,600 DN 1,950
LGELECTRONICS 116,300 DN 2,700
Celltrion 142,400 DN 2,100
CJ CheilJedang 262,000 DN 8,000
SamyangFood 114,700 DN 3,300
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 85,100 UP 10,700
POONGSAN 38,850 DN 2,300
KBFinancialGroup 49,600 UP 1,950
Hansae 17,380 DN 620
Youngone Corp 55,400 DN 2,300
CSWIND 76,500 DN 3,300
GKL 12,890 DN 420
KOLON IND 50,100 DN 3,700
HanmiPharm 270,000 DN 5,000
SD Biosensor 11,090 DN 450
Meritz Financial 47,950 DN 1,000
BNK Financial Group 6,580 0
(URGENT) BTS member Jungkook's solo single 'Seven' tops Billboard Hot 100
BTS' 'Beyond the Story' becomes 1st Korean book to top New York Times bestseller list
BTS' synergy will be powerful when reunited, says member Jungkook
(LEAD) N. Korea fires several cruise missiles into Yellow Sea: JCS
School denies speculation about a young teacher's apparent suicide
Authorities temporarily suspend suspicious international parcels on safety concerns
(LEAD) Man dies after struck by train, causing delays in subway, KTX operations
(2nd LD) N. Korea invites Russian delegation to Victory Day ceremony
(4th LD) Constitutional Court unanimously rejects impeachment of interior minister
