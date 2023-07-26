KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
DGB Financial Group 7,000 DN 60
emart 72,800 DN 2,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY358 50 DN1100
TKG Huchems 21,950 DN 250
JB Financial Group 8,470 UP 100
DAEWOONG PHARM 93,200 DN 3,800
HYUNDAIDEPTST 52,800 DN 800
KIH 47,500 DN 950
POSCO Holdings 630,000 DN 28,000
GS 37,550 DN 650
LIG Nex1 76,600 DN 2,900
Fila Holdings 38,200 DN 500
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 181,100 DN 1,900
HANAFINANCIALGR 39,400 UP 850
HANWHA LIFE 2,320 DN 55
AMOREPACIFIC 97,600 DN 2,200
FOOSUNG 12,610 DN 610
KOLMAR KOREA 44,600 DN 2,000
PIAM 29,100 DN 1,600
HANJINKAL 41,400 DN 1,200
CHONGKUNDANG 74,000 DN 2,300
DoubleUGames 38,800 DN 650
HL MANDO 47,950 DN 1,550
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 727,000 DN 8,000
Doosan Bobcat 60,400 DN 5,200
Netmarble 44,750 DN 1,000
KRAFTON 166,500 DN 5,000
HD HYUNDAI 61,100 DN 900
ORION 113,400 DN 2,500
ILJIN HYSOLUS 24,400 DN 1,300
HANWHA SYSTEMS 14,650 DN 690
BGF Retail 159,600 DN 100
CUCKOO HOMESYS 20,650 DN 800
HyundaiEng&Const 36,150 DN 1,600
SKCHEM 60,000 DN 3,200
HDC-OP 9,970 DN 350
HYOSUNG TNC 337,500 DN 10,500
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 451,000 DN 17,000
HANILCMT 11,420 DN 190
SKBS 71,900 DN 1,500
BTS' 'Beyond the Story' becomes 1st Korean book to top New York Times bestseller list
(LEAD) BTS member Jungkook's solo single 'Seven' tops Billboard Hot 100
BTS' synergy will be powerful when reunited, says member Jungkook
(LEAD) N. Korea fires several cruise missiles into Yellow Sea: JCS
School denies speculation about a young teacher's apparent suicide
Authorities temporarily suspend suspicious international parcels on safety concerns
(LEAD) Man dies after struck by train, causing delays in subway, KTX operations
(2nd LD) N. Korea invites Russian delegation to Victory Day ceremony
(4th LD) Constitutional Court unanimously rejects impeachment of interior minister
Man dies after struck by train, causing delays in subway, KTX operations